Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3139 North 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3139 North 36th Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3139 North 36th Street
3139 North 36th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3139 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
#5 Available for immediate move in!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3139 North 36th Street have any available units?
3139 North 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3139 North 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3139 North 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 North 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3139 North 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3139 North 36th Street offer parking?
No, 3139 North 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3139 North 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3139 North 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 North 36th Street have a pool?
No, 3139 North 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3139 North 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 3139 North 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 North 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 North 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3139 North 36th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3139 North 36th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College