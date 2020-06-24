All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

15020 N 40TH Street

15020 North 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15020 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely upgraded fully furnished unit for rent! This stunning townhome features copper, coffered ceiling, amazing granite counters, entertainers kitchen with granite backsplash, Viking refrigerator, microwave, Stacked washer & dryer + Pantry. Throughout the home there are tile floors, and fully upgraded Bathrooms with floor to ceiling granite and unbelievable finishes. Suspended copper ceiling in great room with ceiling fans for circulation, Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom. Amazing marble front fireplace in living room space. Cabinets in garage, with mirrored doors . All Copenhagen furniture in home. Community has a nice pool and grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15020 N 40TH Street have any available units?
15020 N 40TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15020 N 40TH Street have?
Some of 15020 N 40TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15020 N 40TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15020 N 40TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15020 N 40TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15020 N 40TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15020 N 40TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15020 N 40TH Street offers parking.
Does 15020 N 40TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15020 N 40TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15020 N 40TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15020 N 40TH Street has a pool.
Does 15020 N 40TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15020 N 40TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15020 N 40TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15020 N 40TH Street has units with dishwashers.
