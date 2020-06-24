15020 N 40TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely upgraded fully furnished unit for rent! This stunning townhome features copper, coffered ceiling, amazing granite counters, entertainers kitchen with granite backsplash, Viking refrigerator, microwave, Stacked washer & dryer + Pantry. Throughout the home there are tile floors, and fully upgraded Bathrooms with floor to ceiling granite and unbelievable finishes. Suspended copper ceiling in great room with ceiling fans for circulation, Murphy bed in 2nd bedroom. Amazing marble front fireplace in living room space. Cabinets in garage, with mirrored doors . All Copenhagen furniture in home. Community has a nice pool and grassy area.