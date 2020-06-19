All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1098 West Vernon Avenue

1098 West Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1098 West Vernon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Encanto Palmcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
Furnished, Includes Utilities and Cable. New Unique community in downtown Phoenix. Upscale, concierge service, Private balcony, underground parking, community pool, spa, sauna, workout facilities and theater room. Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, 10 foot ceilings.Welcome to luxury living in the Silicon Desert. This two bedroom, two and a half bath high-rise condominium in the heart of Phoenix is a perfect spot for a corporate rental in this dynamic city.

Located in the heart of Phoenix booming MidTown, adjacent to the Willow Historic District of Phoenix, this threebuilding, sevenstory highrise is centrally located along the light rail just minutes from Downtown Phoenix. Its neighbor to the east is the Heard Museum and the Phoenix Art Museum is just one block south.

Phoenix already hosts Fortune 1000 firms such as Avnet, Freeport-McMoRan, US Airways, Republic Services, PetSmart, Apollo Group, Insight Enterprises, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Amkor Technology, and Swift Transportation. The medical industry close by includes St. Josephs Hospital, Banner University Hospital, and St Lukes Hospital. Arizona State University, is nearby.

NLJ 250 law firms operate here such as Ballard Spahr, Snell & Wilmer, Lewis and Roca, and Fennemore Craig.

The nickname Silicon Desert is due to its rising tech influence led by Intel, Infusionsoft, and Banner Gateway, First Solar, and ON Semiconductor. This tech influx has bred great demand for short-term housing in Phoenix.

The Mid Town area is full of energy, excitement and quality living. Its a ninety second walk to the Encanto CentralAvenue Light Rail Station and quick access to Downtown Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the Phoenix Art Museum, Copper Square and unlimited shopping and dining. The Heard Museum is walking distance and is a highly rated collection of local Native American culture. Also walkable is the Phoenix Art Museum, the citys stellar collection o

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

