1098 West Vernon Avenue

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool hot tub media room sauna

Furnished, Includes Utilities and Cable. New Unique community in downtown Phoenix. Upscale, concierge service, Private balcony, underground parking, community pool, spa, sauna, workout facilities and theater room. Stainless Steel appliances, granite counter tops, 10 foot ceilings.Welcome to luxury living in the Silicon Desert. This two bedroom, two and a half bath high-rise condominium in the heart of Phoenix is a perfect spot for a corporate rental in this dynamic city.



Located in the heart of Phoenix booming MidTown, adjacent to the Willow Historic District of Phoenix, this threebuilding, sevenstory highrise is centrally located along the light rail just minutes from Downtown Phoenix. Its neighbor to the east is the Heard Museum and the Phoenix Art Museum is just one block south.



Phoenix already hosts Fortune 1000 firms such as Avnet, Freeport-McMoRan, US Airways, Republic Services, PetSmart, Apollo Group, Insight Enterprises, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Amkor Technology, and Swift Transportation. The medical industry close by includes St. Josephs Hospital, Banner University Hospital, and St Lukes Hospital. Arizona State University, is nearby.



NLJ 250 law firms operate here such as Ballard Spahr, Snell & Wilmer, Lewis and Roca, and Fennemore Craig.



The nickname Silicon Desert is due to its rising tech influence led by Intel, Infusionsoft, and Banner Gateway, First Solar, and ON Semiconductor. This tech influx has bred great demand for short-term housing in Phoenix.



The Mid Town area is full of energy, excitement and quality living. Its a ninety second walk to the Encanto CentralAvenue Light Rail Station and quick access to Downtown Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the Phoenix Art Museum, Copper Square and unlimited shopping and dining. The Heard Museum is walking distance and is a highly rated collection of local Native American culture. Also walkable is the Phoenix Art Museum, the citys stellar collection o