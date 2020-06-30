Rent Calculator
8775 W Laurel Ln
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
8775 W Laurel Ln
8775 West Laurel Lane
·
Location
8775 West Laurel Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom Holiday Special UP TO 50% OFF! - Property Id: 182756
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182756
Property Id 182756
(RLNE5381942)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8775 W Laurel Ln have any available units?
8775 W Laurel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8775 W Laurel Ln have?
Some of 8775 W Laurel Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8775 W Laurel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8775 W Laurel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8775 W Laurel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8775 W Laurel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8775 W Laurel Ln offer parking?
No, 8775 W Laurel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8775 W Laurel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8775 W Laurel Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8775 W Laurel Ln have a pool?
No, 8775 W Laurel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8775 W Laurel Ln have accessible units?
No, 8775 W Laurel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8775 W Laurel Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8775 W Laurel Ln has units with dishwashers.
