Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed carport coffee bar hot tub

Come experience Moxi Apartments which offer one and two bedroom apartments in Peoria, AZ with full-size laundry in each apartment. Our low density, lushly landscaped community features a fitness center, a WiFi lounge along with our resort-style pool with music and night lighting. Moxi also features a shaded pool lounge, lit dog park and our new Rec Center where ping-pong and corn hole fuel your competitive side! For downtime, relax in our outdoor seating lounge complete with easy-listening music and WiFi. These are the modern upgrades you have been missing in your life. Call today and schedule your tour at our Peoria Apartments for rent.