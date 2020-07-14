Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.72 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $203.60 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 for 1 pet and $200 for 2 pets
fee: $200 for 1 pet and $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 for 1 pet and $61 for 2 pets
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Max Weight of Pets: 65 lbs.
**Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities. American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Dogo Argentino, Tosa (Tosa Inu), American Staffordshire Terrier, Canary Dog (Presa Canario), Fila Brasileiro (Brazilian Mastiff), Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Presa Mallorquin (ca de Bou), Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids or any breed with dominant traits of aggression.