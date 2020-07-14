All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like Moxi.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
Moxi
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Moxi

8650 W Peoria Ave · (833) 998-1406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Limited Time Special! Lease Today and Receive One Month FREE!*
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8650 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345
Old Town Peoria

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Moxi.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
carport
coffee bar
hot tub
Come experience Moxi Apartments which offer one and two bedroom apartments in Peoria, AZ with full-size laundry in each apartment. Our low density, lushly landscaped community features a fitness center, a WiFi lounge along with our resort-style pool with music and night lighting. Moxi also features a shaded pool lounge, lit dog park and our new Rec Center where ping-pong and corn hole fuel your competitive side! For downtime, relax in our outdoor seating lounge complete with easy-listening music and WiFi. These are the modern upgrades you have been missing in your life. Call today and schedule your tour at our Peoria Apartments for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.72 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $203.60 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 for 1 pet and $200 for 2 pets
fee: $200 for 1 pet and $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 for 1 pet and $61 for 2 pets
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. Max Weight of Pets: 65 lbs. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities. American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Dogo Argentino, Tosa (Tosa Inu), American Staffordshire Terrier, Canary Dog (Presa Canario), Fila Brasileiro (Brazilian Mastiff), Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Presa Mallorquin (ca de Bou), Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids or any breed with dominant traits of aggression.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Moxi have any available units?
Moxi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Moxi have?
Some of Moxi's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Moxi currently offering any rent specials?
Moxi is offering the following rent specials: Limited Time Special! Lease Today and Receive One Month FREE!*
Is Moxi pet-friendly?
Yes, Moxi is pet friendly.
Does Moxi offer parking?
Yes, Moxi offers parking.
Does Moxi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Moxi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Moxi have a pool?
Yes, Moxi has a pool.
Does Moxi have accessible units?
No, Moxi does not have accessible units.
Does Moxi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Moxi has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Moxi?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity