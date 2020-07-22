All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 AM

Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley

Open Now until 6pm
11903 W Happy Valley Rd · (602) 691-6530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Still Touring! Now offering no person contact tours. Up to $1,000 off first month's rent! *Restrictions Apply
Location

11903 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ 85383

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-221 · Avail. now

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1-203 · Avail. now

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 1-164 · Avail. now

$1,199

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

See 55+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-184 · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 1-028 · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 1-061 · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

See 38+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
pool
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
yoga
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities On Happy Valley, located at 11903 W Happy Valley Rd in Peoria, which is under construction and scheduled to open June 2020!

This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 222 single-story one- and two-bedroom smart homes with private backyards. It is an inspired alternative to traditional apartment living, with the privacy of a single-story home. Models are open for viewing at our sister community Stadium located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley have any available units?
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley has 99 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley have?
Some of Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley is offering the following rent specials: Still Touring! Now offering no person contact tours. Up to $1,000 off first month's rent! *Restrictions Apply
Is Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley is pet friendly.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley offer parking?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley offers parking.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley have a pool?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley has a pool.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley have accessible units?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley has accessible units.
Does Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley has units with dishwashers.
