Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible garage pool gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance fire pit hot tub internet access package receiving yoga

Introducing Christopher Todd Communities On Happy Valley, located at 11903 W Happy Valley Rd in Peoria, which is under construction and scheduled to open June 2020!



This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 222 single-story one- and two-bedroom smart homes with private backyards. It is an inspired alternative to traditional apartment living, with the privacy of a single-story home. Models are open for viewing at our sister community Stadium located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way.