Glendale, AZ
Ridgepoint
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Ridgepoint

5020 W Peoria Ave · (623) 777-7498
Location

5020 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 135 · Avail. now

$815

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 180 · Avail. Aug 26

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 269 · Avail. Jul 23

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgepoint.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
online portal
package receiving
Ridgepoint Apartment Homes in Glendale, Arizona is situated in a convenient community, where relaxation takes on a new meaning. Enjoy luxury amenities that bring ease to your day-to-day life. Kick your feet up, relax and enjoy spacious living spaces. If you are searching for a one or two bedroom apartment homes, Ridgepoint has what you are looking for. Enjoy a luxury array of community amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, soothing spa, and a picnic area with BBQ grills. Our apartment homes are detailed with fully equipped modern kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, ceiling fans, two vanity areas, spacious walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies. We are a pet-friendly community. Come home to a place that truly revitalizes you. We can't wait to welcome you home!

Take a personalized tour today at Ridgepoint Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 months, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Sewer
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $150-$250
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: One time Fee $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Max weight 40 lb each, Breed Restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgepoint have any available units?
Ridgepoint has 14 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Ridgepoint have?
Some of Ridgepoint's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgepoint currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgepoint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgepoint pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgepoint is pet friendly.
Does Ridgepoint offer parking?
Yes, Ridgepoint offers parking.
Does Ridgepoint have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgepoint offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgepoint have a pool?
Yes, Ridgepoint has a pool.
Does Ridgepoint have accessible units?
No, Ridgepoint does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgepoint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridgepoint has units with dishwashers.
