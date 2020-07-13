Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport online portal package receiving

Ridgepoint Apartment Homes in Glendale, Arizona is situated in a convenient community, where relaxation takes on a new meaning. Enjoy luxury amenities that bring ease to your day-to-day life. Kick your feet up, relax and enjoy spacious living spaces. If you are searching for a one or two bedroom apartment homes, Ridgepoint has what you are looking for. Enjoy a luxury array of community amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, soothing spa, and a picnic area with BBQ grills. Our apartment homes are detailed with fully equipped modern kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, ceiling fans, two vanity areas, spacious walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies. We are a pet-friendly community. Come home to a place that truly revitalizes you. We can't wait to welcome you home!



Take a personalized tour today at Ridgepoint Apartments!