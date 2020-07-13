Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving business center carport courtyard fire pit game room on-site laundry pool table bike storage internet access lobby online portal

Club Valencia offers a collection of modern apartments in Glendale, AZ. We offer renovated studios, and one and two-bedroom floor plans that combine the best in upscale living. Our complete amenity package includes a sparkling pool, soothing Jacuzzi, and sports courts. Our pet-friendly apartments include brand-new washers and dryers, black appliances, plank wood flooring and two toned paint.

Our Glendale apartments for rent are conveniently located near Metro Center Mall, ASU West, Glendale Community College, parks and other recreational facilities. We are also easily accessible to I-17, close to restaurants, entertainment and night life. With so much to offer, Club Valencia is the right choice for you and your lifestyle. Schedule a personal tour today!