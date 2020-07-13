Lease Length: 8-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $500 based on credit or Sure deposit ($131.25 Sure Deposit Bond)
Move-in Fees: $153 admin fee
Additional: Water, Sewer and Trash (Studios $53.00, 1BR $58.00, 2BR $68.00-78.00) <br>
Renter's Insurance required ((Avg. $8-$15.00) <br>
Minimum of $100,000 Personal <br>
All occupants 18yrs or older must be Listed as additional insured on the policy<br>
Club Valencia Apartments must be listed as certified holder
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 Sure Deposit Bond
fee: $250.00
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet, under 80 pounds fully grown.
restrictions: The following breed restrictions are restricted: AMERICAN PIT BULL TERRIERS, ROTTWEILERS, CHOWS, BOXERS, DOBERMANS, AMERICAN BULLDOGS, AMERICANSTAFFORDSHIRE TERRIERS, STAFFORDSHIRE BULL TERRIERS AND ANY OF THE ABOVE COMBINATION MIXES, NO EXOTIC ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED…
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage