Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

Club Valencia

Open Now until 5:30pm
10201 N 44th Dr · (512) 858-8892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10201 N 44th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 2044 · Avail. Sep 7

$793

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2026 · Avail. Sep 9

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 2029 · Avail. Aug 22

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 2031 · Avail. Aug 2

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Club Valencia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
business center
carport
courtyard
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
pool table
bike storage
internet access
lobby
online portal
Club Valencia offers a collection of modern apartments in Glendale, AZ. We offer renovated studios, and one and two-bedroom floor plans that combine the best in upscale living. Our complete amenity package includes a sparkling pool, soothing Jacuzzi, and sports courts. Our pet-friendly apartments include brand-new washers and dryers, black appliances, plank wood flooring and two toned paint.
Our Glendale apartments for rent are conveniently located near Metro Center Mall, ASU West, Glendale Community College, parks and other recreational facilities. We are also easily accessible to I-17, close to restaurants, entertainment and night life. With so much to offer, Club Valencia is the right choice for you and your lifestyle. Schedule a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Starting at $500 based on credit or Sure deposit ($131.25 Sure Deposit Bond)
Move-in Fees: $153 admin fee
Additional: Water, Sewer and Trash (Studios $53.00, 1BR $58.00, 2BR $68.00-78.00) <br> Renter's Insurance required ((Avg. $8-$15.00) <br> Minimum of $100,000 Personal <br> All occupants 18yrs or older must be Listed as additional insured on the policy<br> Club Valencia Apartments must be listed as certified holder
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 Sure Deposit Bond
fee: $250.00
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet, under 80 pounds fully grown.
restrictions: The following breed restrictions are restricted: AMERICAN PIT BULL TERRIERS, ROTTWEILERS, CHOWS, BOXERS, DOBERMANS, AMERICAN BULLDOGS, AMERICANSTAFFORDSHIRE TERRIERS, STAFFORDSHIRE BULL TERRIERS AND ANY OF THE ABOVE COMBINATION MIXES, NO EXOTIC ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED…
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Club Valencia have any available units?
Club Valencia has 6 units available starting at $793 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Club Valencia have?
Some of Club Valencia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Club Valencia currently offering any rent specials?
Club Valencia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Club Valencia pet-friendly?
Yes, Club Valencia is pet friendly.
Does Club Valencia offer parking?
Yes, Club Valencia offers parking.
Does Club Valencia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Club Valencia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Club Valencia have a pool?
Yes, Club Valencia has a pool.
Does Club Valencia have accessible units?
No, Club Valencia does not have accessible units.
Does Club Valencia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Club Valencia has units with dishwashers.

