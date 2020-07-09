All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Zone Apartments

7455 N 95th Ave · (833) 470-0356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1333 · Avail. Oct 7

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 0221 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1138 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 1118 · Avail. Oct 11

$1,194

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 0333 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0314 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zone Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
community garden
lobby
package receiving
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat. You’ll notice unique conveniences at every turn.

Zone’s distinctive and top-of-the-line fitness facilities, including a CrossFit area and a Spin and Yoga room, will help align your health goals for maximum results. The resort style pool and relaxing spa provide an opportunity to embrace your bliss each and every day. Your furry friend deserves the best as well and our pet friendly community and private pet park delivers.

When you enter one of Zone’s newly renovated contemporary apartment homes there’s a chance you might not want to leave. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring represent a few of the many extravagances you’ll encounter every time you return home.

Zone’s proximity to the area’s finest sports, entertainmen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $35
restrictions: Please call for details on our fees/deposits and our restricted breed list
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Zone Apartments have any available units?
Zone Apartments has 12 units available starting at $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Zone Apartments have?
Some of Zone Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Zone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Zone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Zone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Zone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Zone Apartments offers parking.
Does Zone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Zone Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Zone Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Zone Apartments has a pool.
Does Zone Apartments have accessible units?
No, Zone Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Zone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Zone Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
