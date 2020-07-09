Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga community garden lobby package receiving

Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat. You’ll notice unique conveniences at every turn.



Zone’s distinctive and top-of-the-line fitness facilities, including a CrossFit area and a Spin and Yoga room, will help align your health goals for maximum results. The resort style pool and relaxing spa provide an opportunity to embrace your bliss each and every day. Your furry friend deserves the best as well and our pet friendly community and private pet park delivers.



When you enter one of Zone’s newly renovated contemporary apartment homes there’s a chance you might not want to leave. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring represent a few of the many extravagances you’ll encounter every time you return home.



Zone’s proximity to the area’s finest sports, entertainmen