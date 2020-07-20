All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8612 N 68TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8612 N 68TH Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

8612 N 68TH Drive

8612 North 68th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8612 North 68th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This extremely well maintained home features 3 large bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile in all the right places, large kitchen island and family room. Great location to highways, shopping, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8612 N 68TH Drive have any available units?
8612 N 68TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8612 N 68TH Drive have?
Some of 8612 N 68TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8612 N 68TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8612 N 68TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 N 68TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8612 N 68TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8612 N 68TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8612 N 68TH Drive offers parking.
Does 8612 N 68TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8612 N 68TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 N 68TH Drive have a pool?
No, 8612 N 68TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8612 N 68TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8612 N 68TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 N 68TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8612 N 68TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College