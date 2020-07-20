This extremely well maintained home features 3 large bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile in all the right places, large kitchen island and family room. Great location to highways, shopping, and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8612 N 68TH Drive have any available units?
8612 N 68TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8612 N 68TH Drive have?
Some of 8612 N 68TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8612 N 68TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8612 N 68TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.