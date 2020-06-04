BEAUTIFUL single level house in Chandler! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with separate living and family room. Kitchen with lot of storage space and granite counter top. All appliances included. Move in ready!! NO PET!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
845 E SARAGOSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Some of 845 E SARAGOSA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
845 E SARAGOSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.