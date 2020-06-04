All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 845 E SARAGOSA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
845 E SARAGOSA Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:12 AM

845 E SARAGOSA Street

845 East Saragosa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

845 East Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL single level house in Chandler! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with separate living and family room. Kitchen with lot of storage space and granite counter top. All appliances included. Move in ready!! NO PET!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 E SARAGOSA Street have any available units?
845 E SARAGOSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 E SARAGOSA Street have?
Some of 845 E SARAGOSA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 E SARAGOSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
845 E SARAGOSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 E SARAGOSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 845 E SARAGOSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 845 E SARAGOSA Street offer parking?
Yes, 845 E SARAGOSA Street offers parking.
Does 845 E SARAGOSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 E SARAGOSA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 E SARAGOSA Street have a pool?
No, 845 E SARAGOSA Street does not have a pool.
Does 845 E SARAGOSA Street have accessible units?
No, 845 E SARAGOSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 845 E SARAGOSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 E SARAGOSA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College