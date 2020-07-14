All apartments in Chandler
901 S Alma School Rd · (480) 360-6586
Location

901 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 051 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 046 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Unit 029 · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casitas at San Marcos.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
putting green
e-payments
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the heart of Chandler, you will find your new home has or is near all you could need. Casitas at San Marcos offers gorgeous apartment homes with a single-family home feel. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances will make time in the kitchen feel like a culinary delight. Private backyards, wood-style vinyl plank flooring, and available garages top off the feel of polished living. As you stroll through the community you will discover activity paths, beautifully landscaped courtyards, and a recreation area for fun. Yes, we have cornhole games and a putting green!

If relaxation is your vibe, take a dip in our crystal pool or soak in the spa, no matter your mood, Casitas at San Marcos can match how you feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25 per pet, per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, inquire at leasing office

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Casitas at San Marcos have any available units?
Casitas at San Marcos has 6 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Casitas at San Marcos have?
Some of Casitas at San Marcos's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casitas at San Marcos currently offering any rent specials?
Casitas at San Marcos is offering the following rent specials: $500.00 Off Move-In Select Apartments! Restrictions Apply - Expires 5/31/2020
Is Casitas at San Marcos pet-friendly?
Yes, Casitas at San Marcos is pet friendly.
Does Casitas at San Marcos offer parking?
Yes, Casitas at San Marcos offers parking.
Does Casitas at San Marcos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Casitas at San Marcos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Casitas at San Marcos have a pool?
Yes, Casitas at San Marcos has a pool.
Does Casitas at San Marcos have accessible units?
No, Casitas at San Marcos does not have accessible units.
Does Casitas at San Marcos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casitas at San Marcos has units with dishwashers.

