Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool putting green e-payments garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In the heart of Chandler, you will find your new home has or is near all you could need. Casitas at San Marcos offers gorgeous apartment homes with a single-family home feel. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances will make time in the kitchen feel like a culinary delight. Private backyards, wood-style vinyl plank flooring, and available garages top off the feel of polished living. As you stroll through the community you will discover activity paths, beautifully landscaped courtyards, and a recreation area for fun. Yes, we have cornhole games and a putting green!



If relaxation is your vibe, take a dip in our crystal pool or soak in the spa, no matter your mood, Casitas at San Marcos can match how you feel.