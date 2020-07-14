Amenities
In the heart of Chandler, you will find your new home has or is near all you could need. Casitas at San Marcos offers gorgeous apartment homes with a single-family home feel. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances will make time in the kitchen feel like a culinary delight. Private backyards, wood-style vinyl plank flooring, and available garages top off the feel of polished living. As you stroll through the community you will discover activity paths, beautifully landscaped courtyards, and a recreation area for fun. Yes, we have cornhole games and a putting green!
If relaxation is your vibe, take a dip in our crystal pool or soak in the spa, no matter your mood, Casitas at San Marcos can match how you feel.