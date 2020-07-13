All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

San Palacio by Mark-Taylor

Open Now until 6pm
2255 W Germann Rd · (480) 360-7324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2255 W Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1169 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 1171 · Avail. now

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 2169 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 · Avail. now

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Unit 2174 · Avail. now

$1,474

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 2109 · Avail. now

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2164 · Avail. now

$1,734

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Unit 1114 · Avail. now

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Unit 2038 · Avail. now

$1,793

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Palacio by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
sauna
trash valet
yoga
The open and airy 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans showcase gourmet kitchens featuring cherry-finished cabinetry, *granite counter tops, black appliances including gas stoves, pantry and full-size washer and dryer.nbsp; The living and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining friends and open to an inviting patio or balcony.nbsp; Master bedrooms with a walk-in closet, cultured marble vanity, inlaid ceramic tile floor in the bathroom and *wood-inspired plank flooring make for an elegant and private retreat at the end of the day. Our residents love extras including 9-foot ceilings, and spin room. Come home to a gated entrance, exit and courtesy patrol.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $225 non-refundable, $750 refundable
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $180
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Stafford shire, pitbull (mix)
Parking Details: Carport, Detached Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Palacio by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor has 22 units available starting at $1,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does San Palacio by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of San Palacio by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Palacio by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Palacio by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, San Palacio by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does San Palacio by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, San Palacio by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does San Palacio by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Palacio by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Palacio by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, San Palacio by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does San Palacio by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, San Palacio by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does San Palacio by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Palacio by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.

