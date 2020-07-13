San Palacio by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving sauna trash valet yoga

The open and airy 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans showcase gourmet kitchens featuring cherry-finished cabinetry, *granite counter tops, black appliances including gas stoves, pantry and full-size washer and dryer.nbsp; The living and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining friends and open to an inviting patio or balcony.nbsp; Master bedrooms with a walk-in closet, cultured marble vanity, inlaid ceramic tile floor in the bathroom and *wood-inspired plank flooring make for an elegant and private retreat at the end of the day. Our residents love extras including 9-foot ceilings, and spin room. Come home to a gated entrance, exit and courtesy patrol.