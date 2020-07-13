San Palacio by Mark-Taylor.

1 of 9
VERIFIED 4 months AGO
1 Bedroom
$1,179
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft
$1,189
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft
$1,199
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft
$1,474
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft
$1,479
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft
$1,769
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft
$1,793
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft