2827 East Detroit Street
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:17 PM

2827 East Detroit Street

2827 East Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

2827 East Detroit Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the heart of Chandler! Conveniently located off of Chandler Blvd. & Gilbert! Beautiful home won't last long at this price!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,156.25, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 East Detroit Street have any available units?
2827 East Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2827 East Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
2827 East Detroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 East Detroit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 East Detroit Street is pet friendly.
Does 2827 East Detroit Street offer parking?
No, 2827 East Detroit Street does not offer parking.
Does 2827 East Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 East Detroit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 East Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 2827 East Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 2827 East Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 2827 East Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 East Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2827 East Detroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2827 East Detroit Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2827 East Detroit Street has units with air conditioning.
