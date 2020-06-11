All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

Stonebridge Ranch

Open Now until 6pm
575 W Pecos Rd · (480) 568-4080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

575 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3110 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 3078 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2088 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2058 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Unit 1064 · Avail. Oct 18

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonebridge Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
alarm system
carport
concierge
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
volleyball court
Live a life of purpose at Stonebridge Ranch, where casual elegance meets contemporary living. Our beautiful pet-friendly community is ideally located in the heart of Chandler, AZ, within easy reach of the very best the area has to offer, including its newly-urbanized downtown. With a large variety of premium one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts to choose from, you are sure to find the ideal space to complement your lifestyle.

Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings with crown molding, and split floor plans just a few features you’re guaranteed to love in your new home. Oversized patios and soaking tubs allow you to relax in comfort. And with upgraded carpet and wood vinyl flooring, as well as your choice of custom accent paint colors, you can rest assured your home will be every bit as stylistic as your individual tastes. Along with our thoughtfully designed floor plans, our lifestyle amenities will further elevate your living experience by providing you with all the comfort and convenienc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $175 flat fee
fee: $175 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Assigned carport: included in lease (1 spot); Detached garage: $50/month; Open lot: included in lease. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stonebridge Ranch have any available units?
Stonebridge Ranch has 5 units available starting at $1,109 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonebridge Ranch have?
Some of Stonebridge Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonebridge Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Stonebridge Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonebridge Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonebridge Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Stonebridge Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Stonebridge Ranch offers parking.
Does Stonebridge Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonebridge Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonebridge Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Stonebridge Ranch has a pool.
Does Stonebridge Ranch have accessible units?
No, Stonebridge Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Stonebridge Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonebridge Ranch has units with dishwashers.

