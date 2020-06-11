Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access alarm system carport concierge guest parking hot tub lobby volleyball court

Live a life of purpose at Stonebridge Ranch, where casual elegance meets contemporary living. Our beautiful pet-friendly community is ideally located in the heart of Chandler, AZ, within easy reach of the very best the area has to offer, including its newly-urbanized downtown. With a large variety of premium one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts to choose from, you are sure to find the ideal space to complement your lifestyle.



Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings with crown molding, and split floor plans just a few features you’re guaranteed to love in your new home. Oversized patios and soaking tubs allow you to relax in comfort. And with upgraded carpet and wood vinyl flooring, as well as your choice of custom accent paint colors, you can rest assured your home will be every bit as stylistic as your individual tastes. Along with our thoughtfully designed floor plans, our lifestyle amenities will further elevate your living experience by providing you with all the comfort and convenienc