Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Lakeside

Open Now until 6pm
855 N Dobson Rd · (480) 418-6860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

855 N Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1023 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 1083 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 1096 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1024 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 2097 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 961 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
lobby
Lakeside offers you true lakeside living at its finest. Our "lakeside" apartments are located in Chandler on N Dobson Rd, close by to all that the city has to offer. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of unique floor plans with renovated interiors and attached patios with lake views. Lakeside allows you to enjoy outdoor activities with fishing, boating, and gorgeous outdoor amenity spaces all within the community. You will be able to spend time swimming in our resort style pool and spa, working out in our updated 24/7 fitness center, and playing rounds of tennis on our courts. Contact us today to schedule a personal tour! We can't wait for you to call Lakeside your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Holding deposit $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $35/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeside have any available units?
Lakeside has 9 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeside have?
Some of Lakeside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, Lakeside offers parking.
Does Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeside have a pool?
Yes, Lakeside has a pool.
Does Lakeside have accessible units?
No, Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
