Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry lobby

Lakeside offers you true lakeside living at its finest. Our "lakeside" apartments are located in Chandler on N Dobson Rd, close by to all that the city has to offer. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes come in a variety of unique floor plans with renovated interiors and attached patios with lake views. Lakeside allows you to enjoy outdoor activities with fishing, boating, and gorgeous outdoor amenity spaces all within the community. You will be able to spend time swimming in our resort style pool and spa, working out in our updated 24/7 fitness center, and playing rounds of tennis on our courts. Contact us today to schedule a personal tour! We can't wait for you to call Lakeside your home.