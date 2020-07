Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed garage parking business center cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Love being home. Club Cancun offers a wonderful blend of comfortable apartment homes with a host of amenities for your fun and enjoyment. We're within walking distance to Chandler Fashion Center for that last-minute afternoon matinee at Harkins Theater or an early dinner at P.F. Chang's or The Keg. Plus those weekend errands should be easier with all the clothing, specialty, home furnishing and convenience stores just moments away. With the Loop 101 and 202 freeways less than a mile away the entire Valley is within easy reach including Sky Harbor airport, downtown Phoenix and more. Club Cancun offers the feeling of home with a convenient location.