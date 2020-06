2333 W HEMLOCK Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

WATERFRONT ~GOLF LOT~REMODELED~FURNISHED~SINGLE LEVEL~ 3 BED~2 BATH~READY FOR YOUR SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM ENJOYMENT~HEART OF OCOTILLO GOLF COURSE~2 QUEEN BEDROOMS AND ONE DOUBLE TWIN~OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH UPDATED HI END KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND WINE BAR~2 CAR GARAGE~PARKING FOR 3 MORE CARS IN THE DRIVEWAY~PRIVATE WITH VIEWS~LAKE AND GOLFSIDE ENTERTAINMENT~POOL~OUTDOOR BBQ ISLAND & DINING~BRAND NEW ON MARKET~ACT SUPER FAST! WALK/BIKE TO DINING~15 MIN TO DOWNTOWN CHANDLER, GILBERT, 20 MIN TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE OR PHOENIX!COMMUNITY TENNIS, BASKETBALL, PLAYGROUNDS, GOLF COURSE AND SO MUCH MORE!RENTAL AVAILABLE $250/NIGHTTV CABLE, INTERNET, WATER, HOA, ELECTICAL, GARBAGE, LINENS, ETC. ALL INCLUDED.LOW SEASON RATES WILL HAVE UTILITY CAPS. LONG TERM RENTALS WILL HAVE LARGER SECURITY DEPOS