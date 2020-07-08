All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:01 AM

San Valencia by Mark-Taylor

1450 E Germann Rd · (480) 442-3979
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1450 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286

Price and availability

VERIFIED 33 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-2173 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 1-1152 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2059 · Avail. now

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Unit 1-1043 · Avail. now

$1,785

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Unit 1-2093 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,865

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1169 · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Unit 1-2001 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,010

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1486 sqft

Unit 1-3122 · Avail. now

$2,135

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Valencia by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
playground
trash valet
San Valencia is a place where you can experience a secure, serene lifestyle in one of the fastest-growing communities in the country. Originating from what was formerly agricultural land, San Valencia has taken the best assets of the area and created an oasis where residents can enjoy the best of the Southwest and escape the bustle of city living.

Most notably, the community offers the most expansive open outdoor spaces and low-density design of any in metro Phoenix while also featuring some of the largest rental units found anywhere in the Valley. The spacious, one-to three-bedroom floor plans include custom-home appointments and feature-rich amenities in apartments that you'll be proud to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible lease terms- *extra charges for shorter lease terms
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $40
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: Pitbulls
Dogs
rent: $35 per pet/month
Cats
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Valencia by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor has 16 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does San Valencia by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of San Valencia by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Valencia by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Valencia by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, San Valencia by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does San Valencia by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, San Valencia by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does San Valencia by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Valencia by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Valencia by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, San Valencia by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does San Valencia by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, San Valencia by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does San Valencia by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Valencia by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.

