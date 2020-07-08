San Valencia by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities
San Valencia is a place where you can experience a secure, serene lifestyle in one of the fastest-growing communities in the country. Originating from what was formerly agricultural land, San Valencia has taken the best assets of the area and created an oasis where residents can enjoy the best of the Southwest and escape the bustle of city living.
Most notably, the community offers the most expansive open outdoor spaces and low-density design of any in metro Phoenix while also featuring some of the largest rental units found anywhere in the Valley. The spacious, one-to three-bedroom floor plans include custom-home appointments and feature-rich amenities in apartments that you'll be proud to call home.