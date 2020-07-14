All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Core Chandler

5151 South Arizona Avenue · (833) 810-1945
Rent Special
UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE !* Plus Score Prizes in our Weekly Drawing and Become Eligible for Our End of the Summer Grand Prize! *on select units, 12-month leases, based on approved credit
Location

5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85248

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 327 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,227

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 316 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 251 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 277 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,274

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Unit 183 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,294

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Core Chandler.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
lobby
media room
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ. A community featuring unparalleled amenities all while located in the heart of the city with easy access to the 101, 202 and the 60 freeways. Our apartments are just minutes away from Chandler Fashion Center, exclusive dining, entertainment, and so much more.Our community provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three bedroom apartments in Chandler, AZ that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a resort style swimming pool and spa, state of the art fitness center and pet park.Lounge poolside, enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day or night, out on the town. You deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live. Call and visit our apartments for rent in Chandler.Tour today and live your best life

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: Deposits start at $500 DOC
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/ month Valet Trash, $3/month Pest Control, *$35 Force Place Insurance (* Force Place Insurance only applies should resident not chose/maintain active policy with alternate provider)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 Per Pet
fee: $250 Per Pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: Restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Dogo Argentino, Tosa (Tosa Inu), American Staffordshire, Terrier Canary Dog (Presa Canario), Fila Brasileiro (Brazilian Mastiff), Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Cane Corso Presa Mallorquin (ca de Bou), Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids, Any breed with dominant traits of aggression.
Parking Details: Covered Parking 1 per home included, Garages may be rented for additional charge, carriage homes have dedicated garage.
Storage Details: Patio storage on select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Core Chandler have any available units?
The Core Chandler has 19 units available starting at $1,227 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does The Core Chandler have?
Some of The Core Chandler's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Core Chandler currently offering any rent specials?
The Core Chandler is offering the following rent specials: UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE !* Plus Score Prizes in our Weekly Drawing and Become Eligible for Our End of the Summer Grand Prize! *on select units, 12-month leases, based on approved credit
Is The Core Chandler pet-friendly?
Yes, The Core Chandler is pet friendly.
Does The Core Chandler offer parking?
Yes, The Core Chandler offers parking.
Does The Core Chandler have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Core Chandler offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Core Chandler have a pool?
Yes, The Core Chandler has a pool.
Does The Core Chandler have accessible units?
Yes, The Core Chandler has accessible units.
Does The Core Chandler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Core Chandler has units with dishwashers.
