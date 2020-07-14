The Core Chandler

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: Deposits start at $500 DOC
Move-in Fees: $150 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25/ month Valet Trash, $3/month Pest Control, *$35 Force Place Insurance (* Force Place Insurance only applies should resident not chose/maintain active policy with alternate provider)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 Per Pet
fee: $250 Per Pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: Restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply. American Pit Bull Terrier, American Bull Dog, Dogo Argentino, Tosa (Tosa Inu), American Staffordshire, Terrier Canary Dog (Presa Canario), Fila Brasileiro (Brazilian Mastiff), Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Cane Corso Presa Mallorquin (ca de Bou), Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids, Any breed with dominant traits of aggression.
Parking Details: Covered Parking 1 per home included, Garages may be rented for additional charge, carriage homes have dedicated garage.
Storage Details: Patio storage on select units