Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym game room parking pool garage hot tub internet access key fob access 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit lobby media room nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ. A community featuring unparalleled amenities all while located in the heart of the city with easy access to the 101, 202 and the 60 freeways. Our apartments are just minutes away from Chandler Fashion Center, exclusive dining, entertainment, and so much more.Our community provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two and three bedroom apartments in Chandler, AZ that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a resort style swimming pool and spa, state of the art fitness center and pet park.Lounge poolside, enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day or night, out on the town. You deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live. Call and visit our apartments for rent in Chandler.Tour today and live your best life