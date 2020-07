Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room yoga accessible 24hr maintenance carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments hot tub lobby new construction package receiving

Noria is Chandler’s newest luxury apartment community that is conveniently located near all the best that Chandler has to offer. You will always be a short distance from shopping, dining, recreation, and freeways. Noria residents will find that same level of comfort and convenience throughout the community with our one of a kind amenities.



With 11 spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect fit. You will be welcomed with stunning wood finish flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, private oversized balconies, and gorgeous views of the local community. Our central location, state-of-the-art amenities, and uniquely designed floor plans make Noria the perfect place to experience life!



Contact one of our leasing professionals today to reserve your new home at Noria Robson Luxury Apartments!