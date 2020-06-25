Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport game room guest parking playground pool table

Convenient to the Chandler Corridor, outdoor adventure, and cultural treasures, Avana Chandler brings a new standard of uncluttered elegance to apartments in Chandler. Luxurious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes offer the privacy and tranquility of single story living, while our Chandler townhomes feature spacious upstairs-and-down floor plans. From the lavish landscaping and resort-style clubhouse, youd never guess you were minutes away from exciting Downtown Chandler, the vast shopping at Chandler Fashion Center, or the thrills of Wild Horse Pass Casino. Our apartments are designed with you in mind. Enjoy creating a wonderful meal in a chef-inspired kitchen, entertaining friends and taking in an Arizona sunset from their private patio. We attend to every detail by providing generous linen closets and individual heat and air conditioning controls.