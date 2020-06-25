All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Avana Chandler

3800 W Chandler Blvd · (480) 418-7042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1255 · Avail. Aug 3

$972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 1311 · Avail. Aug 5

$982

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 1042 · Avail. Aug 14

$982

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1138 · Avail. now

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 1076 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 1018 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avana Chandler.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
game room
guest parking
playground
pool table
Convenient to the Chandler Corridor, outdoor adventure, and cultural treasures, Avana Chandler brings a new standard of uncluttered elegance to apartments in Chandler. Luxurious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes offer the privacy and tranquility of single story living, while our Chandler townhomes feature spacious upstairs-and-down floor plans. From the lavish landscaping and resort-style clubhouse, youd never guess you were minutes away from exciting Downtown Chandler, the vast shopping at Chandler Fashion Center, or the thrills of Wild Horse Pass Casino. Our apartments are designed with you in mind. Enjoy creating a wonderful meal in a chef-inspired kitchen, entertaining friends and taking in an Arizona sunset from their private patio. We attend to every detail by providing generous linen closets and individual heat and air conditioning controls.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee, $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avana Chandler have any available units?
Avana Chandler has 14 units available starting at $972 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Avana Chandler have?
Some of Avana Chandler's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avana Chandler currently offering any rent specials?
Avana Chandler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avana Chandler pet-friendly?
Yes, Avana Chandler is pet friendly.
Does Avana Chandler offer parking?
Yes, Avana Chandler offers parking.
Does Avana Chandler have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avana Chandler offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avana Chandler have a pool?
Yes, Avana Chandler has a pool.
Does Avana Chandler have accessible units?
No, Avana Chandler does not have accessible units.
Does Avana Chandler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avana Chandler has units with dishwashers.

