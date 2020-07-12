/
/
/
westlake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
149 Apartments for rent in Westlake, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1009 sqft
Welcome to Westlake Steps & Marina SLU! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Own the lake, not just the view of the lake.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
28 Units Available
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stream Dexios in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
29 Units Available
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1084 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Near Lake Union waterfront. Featuring a resident lounge, fitness center, sky lounge with impressive views and a rooftop bark park. Easy transit access. Wood-style plank flooring and open concept layouts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,273
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,363
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
927 sqft
Summit at Lake Union Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,320
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1042 sqft
Oversized windows allow for ample natural light and waterfront views. Perfect location close to Pike Street Market and Belltown with an on-site gym, business center and bike storage. Spacious apartments, private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
8 Units Available
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,531
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,084
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
815 sqft
Beautiful views of the waterfront and skyline. Stunning rooftop deck in a pet-friendly community. Lots of amenities, including a clubhouse, gym and garage. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,837
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with hardwood floors, extra storage space, and private balconies or patios. Residents have access to bike storage, car charging and parking garage, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
7 Units Available
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
827 sqft
Modern home finishes and spacious living throughout. The mix of apartments at Dexter Hayes provides urban spaces and townhomes to fit the needs of todays modern apartment dweller.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1758 Dexter Ave N Unit 3
1758 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1149 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 23
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1504 Aurora Ave N #206
1504 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Westlake - Conveniently located 1 bedroom condo located in Westlake and a short distance from South Lake Union. Near public transit. Balcony included with a view. Parking spot and and storage closet included.
Results within 1 mile of Westlake
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
68 Units Available
Via 6
2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,837
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
951 sqft
Close to Denny Park, I-5 Express, the Space Needle, the Westin Seattle, a Cinerama, and right across the street from Amazon Campus. Shopping close by at Whole Foods, Pacific Place Mall, and Westlake Center Mall. Amenities include Ground-floor restaurants, pet-friendly, zipcar onsite, eco features.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,898
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,938
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,462
1158 sqft
Envious location in Belltown. Close to Belltown Cottage Park, Elliott Bay Trail (Terminal 91 Bike Path), Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, Pike Place Market, Highway 99, Pier 70, and Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private guest suite, rooftop deck, community herb garden.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
60 Units Available
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,195
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1592 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering Up To 4 Weeks Free!* *On Select Homes. Call Today For Details.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,840
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
847 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
True North
801 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1012 sqft
In Seattle, the environment plays a starring role in daily life.No matter how long you’ve lived here, you know that our natural surroundings, four distinct seasons and notable weather—both sun and rain—play a role in what you choose to do every day.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
66 Units Available
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,847
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,841
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,804
1317 sqft
Apartments offer stunning views, modern kitchens, and large windows. Community has rooftop open space, elevators, and street-level retail. Conveniently located close to Lake Union and the mountains.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Boxcar
975 John St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,599
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,974
555 sqft
Come home to a distinctive studio or one bedroom apartment at Boxcar and enjoy your own private slice of tranquility in Seattle's lively South Lake Union neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
O2
2401 3rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,599
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,285
1016 sqft
Located in Seattle’s Historic Belltown neighborhood on 3rd and Battery, O2 is the contrast you’ve been looking for. Five blocks away from the Seattle waterfront leaves you in the heart of it all with the option to retreat.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Martin
2105 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,155
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1760 sqft
Located in Midtown. Close to Seattle Glassblowing Studio, Westin Building Exchange, Bell Street Park, lightrail stations, Seafair, Freehold Theatre, and Westlake Park. Dog-friendly apartments with reservable guest quarters, roof deck with community pea patch.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Radius
400 Boren Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,744
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1023 sqft
Contemporary-style units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Socialize or lounge on the rooftop terrace. Enjoy 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Stratus
820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and,
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,003
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
1071 sqft
Central location close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center and Museum of Pop Culture. Many nearby shopping and dining options. Modern, pet-friendly community with wine room and electric-car charging. Stainless-steel appliances in units.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
10 Units Available
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,720
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,944
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
850 sqft
Located just steps from the heart of Seattle's center and two miles from Route 99. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes clubhouse, courtyard and gym.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMercer Island, WATukwila, WALake Forest Park, WAWhite Center, WAKenmore, WABurien, WA