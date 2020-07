Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vintage Charm meets Modern Convenience at The Belroy. This studio apartment is a cozy throwback to times of old with incredible art deco style architecture, walk in closets, & easy access to Downtown, SLU & Broadway. Located in East Capitol Hill, this home is nestled neatly in one of Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.