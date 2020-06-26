All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Anchors East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Anchors East
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

Anchors East

1800 43rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1800 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Madison Park Waterfront condo for lease - Live Over The Lake In The Heart Of Madison Park. Remodeled, Move In Ready Unit With Unobstructed Lake Washington And Mountain Views. Unit Features Deck, Freshly painted, Updated brushed nickel hardware throughout, New Refrigerator and beverage fridge, Like new stove and microwave, Dishwasher, Freshen up bathroom with new paint and fixtures and wall cabinet, Well maintained building with new dock, Will consider pet c/c, Garage Parking And Storage Included. 12 month min. Call agent to view.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5681034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Anchors East have any available units?
Anchors East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Anchors East have?
Some of Anchors East's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Anchors East currently offering any rent specials?
Anchors East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Anchors East pet-friendly?
Yes, Anchors East is pet friendly.
Does Anchors East offer parking?
Yes, Anchors East offers parking.
Does Anchors East have units with washers and dryers?
No, Anchors East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Anchors East have a pool?
No, Anchors East does not have a pool.
Does Anchors East have accessible units?
No, Anchors East does not have accessible units.
Does Anchors East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Anchors East has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University