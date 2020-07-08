All apartments in Seattle
Location

9721 20th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
9721 20th Ave NE Available 07/06/20 9721 20th Ave NE - (FOR RENT) Recently remodeled home-2018 located in Maple Leaf, great location Everything has been completely remodeled. Newer flooring, carpeting and paint. Kitchen has all new cabinetry, Granite counter tops, tile flooring and appliances. Over 1600sqft of living space. Large open concept dining room. This home has great amenities. Easy commute to Amazon and Lake Union. Close to bus lines, shopping and schools are right in the neighborhood. Please call Steve Koppel, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-681-0156 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9721 20th Ave NE have any available units?
9721 20th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9721 20th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9721 20th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9721 20th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 9721 20th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 9721 20th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 9721 20th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 9721 20th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9721 20th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9721 20th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9721 20th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9721 20th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9721 20th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9721 20th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9721 20th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9721 20th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9721 20th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

