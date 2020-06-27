All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 18 2019 at 8:55 PM

965 N Allen Plaza

965 North Allen Place · No Longer Available
Location

965 North Allen Place, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Bright & SPACIOUS one bedroom apartment located in the Wallingford neighborhood available now! Large and open layout features lots of natural light on this top floor unit. Minutes to a variety of amenities including dining hubs, recreational facilities (i.e. Greenlake and Greenwood Park) and shopping centers. Never an idle moment you will always have something to do! No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 9:30 AM- 4:00 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Approx 650 SF - Oven/Range - Dishwasher - Refrigerator - On-Site Laundry - Carpets/Hardwoods - Private Balcony - Storage included - City + Mountain VIEWS - Assigned Uncovered Tandem Parking included - W/S/G Included - 12 Month Lease - No Pets/No Smoking Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

