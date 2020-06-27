965 N Allen Plaza

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Bright & SPACIOUS one bedroom apartment located in the Wallingford neighborhood available now! Large and open layout features lots of natural light on this top floor unit. Minutes to a variety of amenities including dining hubs, recreational facilities (i.e. Greenlake and Greenwood Park) and shopping centers. Never an idle moment you will always have something to do! No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 9:30 AM- 4:00 PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 1 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - Approx 650 SF - Oven/Range - Dishwasher - Refrigerator - On-Site Laundry - Carpets/Hardwoods - Private Balcony - Storage included - City + Mountain VIEWS - Assigned Uncovered Tandem Parking included - W/S/G Included - 12 Month Lease - No Pets/No Smoking Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!