All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9628 8th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9628 8th Ave NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

9628 8th Ave NE

9628 8th Avenue Northeast · (206) 349-8923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9628 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9628 8th Ave NE · Avail. Jul 1

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
9628 8th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Charming Tudor with Large Fenced Yard in Fabulous Maple Leaf Location - Enjoy the charm of a 1920's tudor with all the modern amenities. This charming home sits on an elevated flat lot with completely fenced yard, offering lots of daylight and privacy. Inside features a beautiful kitchen with center island, granite slab countertop & maple cabinets. The kitchen also features an eating area and office area. In addition to the kitchen, the main floor has a formal living room with a period fireplace, crystal doorknobs, leaded glass, coved ceilings and arches, large formal dining room, a bedroom and bathroom. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a 3/4 bath with closet space and an additional room that could be a nursery, office, playroom or storage. The basement level has a family room, bedroom, separate office area, laundry room and tons of storage; enough space for a shop. There is a double detached garage and plenty of off street parking.

~Occupied Home- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).
~Lease term is 12 months.
~Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
~Tenant pays all utilities.
~Tenant responsible for yard maintenance.

(RLNE2714097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 8th Ave NE have any available units?
9628 8th Ave NE has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9628 8th Ave NE have?
Some of 9628 8th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628 8th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
9628 8th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 8th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9628 8th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 9628 8th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 9628 8th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 9628 8th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9628 8th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 8th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 9628 8th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 9628 8th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 9628 8th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 8th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9628 8th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9628 8th Ave NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity