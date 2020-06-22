Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

9628 8th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Charming Tudor with Large Fenced Yard in Fabulous Maple Leaf Location - Enjoy the charm of a 1920's tudor with all the modern amenities. This charming home sits on an elevated flat lot with completely fenced yard, offering lots of daylight and privacy. Inside features a beautiful kitchen with center island, granite slab countertop & maple cabinets. The kitchen also features an eating area and office area. In addition to the kitchen, the main floor has a formal living room with a period fireplace, crystal doorknobs, leaded glass, coved ceilings and arches, large formal dining room, a bedroom and bathroom. The upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a 3/4 bath with closet space and an additional room that could be a nursery, office, playroom or storage. The basement level has a family room, bedroom, separate office area, laundry room and tons of storage; enough space for a shop. There is a double detached garage and plenty of off street parking.



~Occupied Home- Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one month’s rent and last month’s rent required. The security deposit and last month’s rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

~Lease term is 12 months.

~Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

~Tenant pays all utilities.

~Tenant responsible for yard maintenance.



(RLNE2714097)