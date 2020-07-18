All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
938 Southwest Holden Street - 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:55 PM

938 Southwest Holden Street - 4

938 Southwest Holden Street · (206) 278-1690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

938 Southwest Holden Street, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom, one bath apartment available to rent in a four unit apartment community. Approximately 850 square feet. Conveniently located near South Seattle College, one block from Riverview Playfield, and on the bus line! Walk score of 55. Apartment amenities include: laminate flooring, dishwasher, two decks, large living room and bedrooms, private entrance, and one off-street parking space included in rent!

Rent: $1,575.00 per month
Security Deposit: $1,250.00
Lease: 12 month
Parking: one off-street parking space and plenty of street parking
Laundry: Stack washer and dryer in unit
Utilities:
-Water, Sewer, Garbage included in rent
-Electricity billed directly from Seattle City Light

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 have any available units?
938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 have?
Some of 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 offers parking.
Does 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 938 Southwest Holden Street - 4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wally
4111 Stone Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St
Seattle, WA 98109
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity