938 Southwest Holden Street - 4

Two bedroom, one bath apartment available to rent in a four unit apartment community. Approximately 850 square feet. Conveniently located near South Seattle College, one block from Riverview Playfield, and on the bus line! Walk score of 55. Apartment amenities include: laminate flooring, dishwasher, two decks, large living room and bedrooms, private entrance, and one off-street parking space included in rent!



Rent: $1,575.00 per month

Security Deposit: $1,250.00

Lease: 12 month

Parking: one off-street parking space and plenty of street parking

Laundry: Stack washer and dryer in unit

Utilities:

-Water, Sewer, Garbage included in rent

-Electricity billed directly from Seattle City Light