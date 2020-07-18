938 Southwest Holden Street - 4

Amenities
Two bedroom, one bath apartment available to rent in a four unit apartment community. Approximately 850 square feet. Conveniently located near South Seattle College, one block from Riverview Playfield, and on the bus line! Walk score of 55. Apartment amenities include: laminate flooring, dishwasher, two decks, large living room and bedrooms, private entrance, and one off-street parking space included in rent!
Rent: $1,575.00 per month
Security Deposit: $1,250.00
Lease: 12 month
Parking: one off-street parking space and plenty of street parking
Laundry: Stack washer and dryer in unit
Utilities:
-Water, Sewer, Garbage included in rent
-Electricity billed directly from Seattle City Light