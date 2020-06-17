9238 Interlake Ave N #B

Amenities

Townhouse in Seattle - Greenlake - Licton Springs - AVAIL 11/25/19 -

2 BEDROOM + BONUS ROOM

Please inquire with a complete description of your rental needs and move in timeframe.

Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms on top floor (one is master with full bath and other is a common room with half bath), Main floor consists of living/dining/kitchen with 1/2 bath. Basement includes one car garage plus quaint den/office/playroom/storage room. Property is on quiet cul-de-sac with an enclosed court yard in front yard. Well maintained home built in 2003. Features hardwood floors, stylish kitchen, master suite, vaulted ceilings, garden space, ideal location for those commuting into downtown - just North of Greenlake with quick & easy access to downtown, near bus lines, dining, PCC & more.

Utilities: Tenant pays for W/S/G & Electric

Deposit: $2240

Term: 12 month contract

Application Fee: $45 per adult

Required at lease signing: 1st, & Deposit

Looking for a credit score of 700 or better, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income, 2 years rental history, and background review.

Best contact option is to schedule a tour by clicking schedule tour. or contact our team at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com



-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

No Cats Allowed



