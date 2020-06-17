All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

9238 Interlake Ave N #B

9238 Interlake Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9238 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Townhouse in Seattle - Greenlake - Licton Springs - AVAIL 11/25/19 -
2 BEDROOM + BONUS ROOM
Please inquire with a complete description of your rental needs and move in timeframe.
Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms on top floor (one is master with full bath and other is a common room with half bath), Main floor consists of living/dining/kitchen with 1/2 bath. Basement includes one car garage plus quaint den/office/playroom/storage room. Property is on quiet cul-de-sac with an enclosed court yard in front yard. Well maintained home built in 2003. Features hardwood floors, stylish kitchen, master suite, vaulted ceilings, garden space, ideal location for those commuting into downtown - just North of Greenlake with quick & easy access to downtown, near bus lines, dining, PCC & more.
Utilities: Tenant pays for W/S/G & Electric
Deposit: $2240
Term: 12 month contract
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Required at lease signing: 1st, & Deposit
Looking for a credit score of 700 or better, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income, 2 years rental history, and background review.
Best contact option is to schedule a tour by clicking schedule tour. or contact our team at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com

Key words Licton Springs Park, North Seattle Community College, Northgate, Greenlake, Greenwood, North College Park, Green Lake

-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/9171aca0d8
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: 206-577-0591
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3345565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9238 Interlake Ave N #B have any available units?
9238 Interlake Ave N #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 9238 Interlake Ave N #B currently offering any rent specials?
9238 Interlake Ave N #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9238 Interlake Ave N #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 9238 Interlake Ave N #B is pet friendly.
Does 9238 Interlake Ave N #B offer parking?
Yes, 9238 Interlake Ave N #B offers parking.
Does 9238 Interlake Ave N #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9238 Interlake Ave N #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9238 Interlake Ave N #B have a pool?
No, 9238 Interlake Ave N #B does not have a pool.
Does 9238 Interlake Ave N #B have accessible units?
No, 9238 Interlake Ave N #B does not have accessible units.
Does 9238 Interlake Ave N #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 9238 Interlake Ave N #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9238 Interlake Ave N #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 9238 Interlake Ave N #B does not have units with air conditioning.
