9230 35th Avenue Southwest

A big home in a little package, this efficient cottage-style townhome could be your new nest! Entertain in style in the bright, welcoming open floor plan, complete with access to a private sunny deck for great meal time grilling. The fully appointed Chef’s kitchen is custom made to inspire your inner culinary guru! Whip up a feast for the crowd, and then gather around the sweet gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Craving a little “grow your own?” Enjoy gardening and harvesting your own greens in the Community Pea Patch!!! Wind down your day upstairs in one of two spacious, airy bedrooms complete with vaulted ceilings and large closets. The fresh custom tiled full bath is the perfect spot to refresh and rejuvenate before drifting off to peaceful slumber.Just blocks from FAUNTLEROY Park and ROXHILL Playground, and minutes from LINCOLN PARK and the FERRY, this quiet gateway to the natural wonders of the Puget Sound is only minutes from the world-class amenities of Downtown Seattle. Close to an arterial yet located on the back portion of the lot, this charmer offers peace and quiet while putting you close to central commute corridors. Easy access to highways and freeways for effortless commutes to Downtown Seattle and locations north and south. Close to all West Seattle has to offer including great dining, shopping and amenities.FEATURES:• 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths in 845 sq ft of cozy style!• Plenty of windows for great natural light• Abundant recessed lighting for year-round brightness• Gleaming Hardwood Floors and Trim Throughout• Chef's Kitchen w/ tons of cabinets for great storage• Granite tile countertops and breakfast bar w/ natural stone backsplash• Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Professional Gas Range• Easy access to large Patio great for meal-time grilling• Fully fenced in back yard• Convenient main floor powder room• Bright, spacious Living and Dining areas w/ full-light door to sunny patio• Cozy Gas Fireplace w/ TV nook above incl. high tech cabling • Two upper level bright, spacious bedrooms w/vaulted ceilings and large closets• Fresh, airy upper level full bath w/ designer tiles tub/shower surround• Separate laundry space w/ Front Loading Washer and Dryer • Dedicated Parking SpotPets on case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. Please contact Marisa at marisa@dwellingsseattle.com or call/text at 206-399-2275.Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,450, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.