Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
8851 Wallingford Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8851 Wallingford Ave N

8851 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8851 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/caf8fa30cf ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/caf8fa30cf
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom North Seattle home near Green Lake and the College, Across the street from newly remodeled Daniel Bagley school. 4 Bedrooms 2 Up dated bathrooms. Living room and Family room both with wood burning fireplaces. Kitchen with eating space, Dinning room, Bonus room off kitchen. 2 bedrooms and full bathrooms on each floor, Laundry room down stairs. Fully fenced front and back yard with deck and patio. Pet Friendly. On and off street parking.
To schedule a showing please contact Leasing Agent teamlisa@rpapm.com https://showmojo.com/l/caf8fa30cf
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month\'s rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18 y/o applicant available. Pet friendly cats, large and small dogs.

Contact For Lease Details

FloorCoverings: Laminate
HeatingFuels: Electric, Oil, Other
HeatingSystems: ForcedAir, Stove
Num parking spaces: 2
RoofTypes: Composition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8851 Wallingford Ave N have any available units?
8851 Wallingford Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8851 Wallingford Ave N have?
Some of 8851 Wallingford Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8851 Wallingford Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8851 Wallingford Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8851 Wallingford Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8851 Wallingford Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 8851 Wallingford Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8851 Wallingford Ave N offers parking.
Does 8851 Wallingford Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8851 Wallingford Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8851 Wallingford Ave N have a pool?
No, 8851 Wallingford Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8851 Wallingford Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8851 Wallingford Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8851 Wallingford Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8851 Wallingford Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

