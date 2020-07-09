8851 Wallingford Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom North Seattle home near Green Lake and the College, Across the street from newly remodeled Daniel Bagley school. 4 Bedrooms 2 Up dated bathrooms. Living room and Family room both with wood burning fireplaces. Kitchen with eating space, Dinning room, Bonus room off kitchen. 2 bedrooms and full bathrooms on each floor, Laundry room down stairs. Fully fenced front and back yard with deck and patio. Pet Friendly. On and off street parking.

Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month\'s rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18 y/o applicant available. Pet friendly cats, large and small dogs.



FloorCoverings: Laminate

HeatingFuels: Electric, Oil, Other

HeatingSystems: ForcedAir, Stove

Num parking spaces: 2

RoofTypes: Composition