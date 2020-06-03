All apartments in Seattle
8631 46th Avenue SW

8631 46th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

8631 46th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW MID-CENTURY VIEW HOME- WEST SEATTLE! - Welcome to an in-city oasis! Enjoy the stunning views of Puget Sound and the Olympic mountains from open living spaces on the main floor and large deck off kitchen. This renovated and updated mid century modern offers tranquil gardens in front and rear yards with ample spaces for entertaining.

Beautiful hardwoods and new carpeting/paint throughout plus two cozy fireplaces, one- car garage + two off street parking. Located on quiet street just a half-block to Lincoln Park and trails. Walking distance to Rapid C to downtown and South Lake Union. No pets please. Ready for move in first week of March!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4088124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 46th Avenue SW have any available units?
8631 46th Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8631 46th Avenue SW have?
Some of 8631 46th Avenue SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8631 46th Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
8631 46th Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 46th Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 8631 46th Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8631 46th Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 8631 46th Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 8631 46th Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8631 46th Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 46th Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 8631 46th Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 8631 46th Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 8631 46th Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 46th Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8631 46th Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.

