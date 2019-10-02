All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8529 Stone Avenue N. #B

8529 Stone Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8529 Stone Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent Greenlake 3 Bedroom Townhome - Available Now!!! - Updated townhouse featuring new carpets, hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout! Large living room has gas fireplace & access to balcony overlooking backyard. Open kitchen has an eating bar, ample cabinets/counter space, & newer appliances. Second floor bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings, including master with double closets. Attached garage, fenced backyard with large patio. Well maintained unit... Easy access to everything, quiet street and minutes to the lake, restaurants, shops, I-5 and Hwy 99. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live near Greenlake!

(RLNE3777931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B have any available units?
8529 Stone Avenue N. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B have?
Some of 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B currently offering any rent specials?
8529 Stone Avenue N. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B is pet friendly.
Does 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B offer parking?
Yes, 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B offers parking.
Does 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B have a pool?
No, 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B does not have a pool.
Does 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B have accessible units?
No, 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8529 Stone Avenue N. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
