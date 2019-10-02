8529 Stone Avenue N. #B

Amenities

Excellent Greenlake 3 Bedroom Townhome - Available Now!!! - Updated townhouse featuring new carpets, hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout! Large living room has gas fireplace & access to balcony overlooking backyard. Open kitchen has an eating bar, ample cabinets/counter space, & newer appliances. Second floor bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings, including master with double closets. Attached garage, fenced backyard with large patio. Well maintained unit... Easy access to everything, quiet street and minutes to the lake, restaurants, shops, I-5 and Hwy 99. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live near Greenlake!



(RLNE3777931)