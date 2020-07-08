All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:38 AM

8517 Stone Ave N #A

8517 Stone Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8517 Stone Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
8517 Stone Ave N #A Available 06/01/20 FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - You'll Love Living In This Beautiful Townhouse With A Great Floor Plan

On the main is a nicely appointed office, utility room and garage access.

The main floor and living area boasts a open floor plan featuring hardwoods, inviting gas fireplace, and beautiful modern kitchen! Imagine a rainy Seattle day enjoying your time by the fireplace watching a movie while something delicious is cooking in the kitchen.
Natural light beaming in from every window.

Upstairs you'll find the two nicely appointed bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. A Jack and Jill bathroom allows easy access from each bedroom. Enjoy the deep soaking tub after a long day, this updated bath is gorgeous.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
-Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent and pet screening will apply.
- Tenants pay all utilities.

To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495772

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

