8517 Stone Ave N #A Available 06/01/20 FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - You'll Love Living In This Beautiful Townhouse With A Great Floor Plan



On the main is a nicely appointed office, utility room and garage access.



The main floor and living area boasts a open floor plan featuring hardwoods, inviting gas fireplace, and beautiful modern kitchen! Imagine a rainy Seattle day enjoying your time by the fireplace watching a movie while something delicious is cooking in the kitchen.

Natural light beaming in from every window.



Upstairs you'll find the two nicely appointed bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. A Jack and Jill bathroom allows easy access from each bedroom. Enjoy the deep soaking tub after a long day, this updated bath is gorgeous.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

-Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent and pet screening will apply.

- Tenants pay all utilities.



To view a virtual tour of this property, please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/495772



