Last updated January 16 2020 at 1:09 AM

8250 15th Ave NE

8250 15th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8250 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 5TH!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Charming Craftsman centrally located in the Maple Leaf Community. This three story home includes hardwood floors on the main and upper level, updated kitchen on the main floor with living and dining areas. Kitchen also includes a nook for relaxing or working from home. Lower level was recently remodeled adding new floors, bathroom, built in desk and office area. Master bedroom on the top floor has a peek a boo view of Lake Washington and Mount Rainier from the window or small deck facing east. Back yard includes 1 -car garage, driveway parking & patio area for entertaining. Close to shopping, bus route, schools, Green Lake and downtown Seattle.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit with additional $3150 security deposit without application fees. 1st month's rent will increase to $3300 on June 1st for the remainder of the 12 month term. 12+ month lease. 1 dog/cat under 35 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8250 15th Ave NE have any available units?
8250 15th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8250 15th Ave NE have?
Some of 8250 15th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8250 15th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8250 15th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8250 15th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 8250 15th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8250 15th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8250 15th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 8250 15th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8250 15th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8250 15th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8250 15th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8250 15th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8250 15th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8250 15th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8250 15th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

