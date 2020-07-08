8250 15th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 5TH!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Charming Craftsman centrally located in the Maple Leaf Community. This three story home includes hardwood floors on the main and upper level, updated kitchen on the main floor with living and dining areas. Kitchen also includes a nook for relaxing or working from home. Lower level was recently remodeled adding new floors, bathroom, built in desk and office area. Master bedroom on the top floor has a peek a boo view of Lake Washington and Mount Rainier from the window or small deck facing east. Back yard includes 1 -car garage, driveway parking & patio area for entertaining. Close to shopping, bus route, schools, Green Lake and downtown Seattle.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit with additional $3150 security deposit without application fees. 1st month's rent will increase to $3300 on June 1st for the remainder of the 12 month term. 12+ month lease. 1 dog/cat under 35 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis. No smoking.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



