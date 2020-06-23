All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 823 56th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
823 56th
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

823 56th

823 NW 56th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

823 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Centrally located quintessential Ballard Craftsman home. Walk to the ever growing and changing Ballard Ave, at least 5 local breweries, several new and fun restaurants, our neighborhood park or Woodland Park Zoo. And, downtown Seattle is 10 minutes away!

This is a beautiful home with guest access on the private, entire main floor. There are two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room with a pull out sleeper (memory foam mattress!), living room, full kitchen, linen closet and full washer and dryer. The cozy living room has a gas fireplace, a large swing out TV thats flat against the wall, a couch, and chase. The kitchen includes an island, coffee maker, toaster, blender, fridge with purified water, microwave, d/w, and oven.

Live the Ballard neighborhood experience in our well-appointed home. Well provide a guide to the area and some of our favorite spots within this thriving, but quiet, community. Enjoy a peaceful place to relax, great bright kitchen and outdoor lawn, Craftsman deck, and grill.

The Ballard house is in a perfect location, with bike routes all the way to the city! We have a charming, sleepy community within eight blocks of what is becoming a destination for great new restaurants and chic bars. Another great benefit of our neighborhood is the quick access to public transportation. Our home is within a half-a-block walk to buses downtown and to the University of Washington. And, if you have a car, the entrance to Highway 99 is just up the hill, proving quick access to downtown Seattle (~10 minutes) and direct access to the Seattle-Tacoma airport (~30 minutes).

The main floor of our Ballard home is completely private with the benefit of having an onsite manager, Aaron, in the daylight basement of the house. If you need anything during your stay, were here to help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 56th have any available units?
823 56th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 56th have?
Some of 823 56th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 56th currently offering any rent specials?
823 56th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 56th pet-friendly?
No, 823 56th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 823 56th offer parking?
No, 823 56th does not offer parking.
Does 823 56th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 56th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 56th have a pool?
No, 823 56th does not have a pool.
Does 823 56th have accessible units?
No, 823 56th does not have accessible units.
Does 823 56th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 56th has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3
Seattle, WA 98118
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University