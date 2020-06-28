All apartments in Seattle
8219 Bagley Ave. N.

8219 Bagley Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8219 Bagley Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gleaming hardwoods and fresh paint 3/4 of a mile to Greenlake Park - Be the first to enjoy fresh paint and refinished hardwoods, just 3/4 of a mile to Green Lake! Enjoy mid-century. Play in your level backyard. Eat your own apples and herbs. Flexible finished lower level space can be a master suite complete with its own bathroom. Got stuff? Lots of storage, one car garage and dead-end street. EZ commute anywhere, including Greenlake Village PCC & restaurants. Relax, landscaping is included in rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5094151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8219 Bagley Ave. N. have any available units?
8219 Bagley Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8219 Bagley Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
8219 Bagley Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8219 Bagley Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8219 Bagley Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 8219 Bagley Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 8219 Bagley Ave. N. offers parking.
Does 8219 Bagley Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8219 Bagley Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8219 Bagley Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 8219 Bagley Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 8219 Bagley Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 8219 Bagley Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 8219 Bagley Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8219 Bagley Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8219 Bagley Ave. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8219 Bagley Ave. N. does not have units with air conditioning.
