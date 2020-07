Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments internet access key fob access media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

A stylish, metropolitan experience, the Seattle apartments of Muriels Landing offer a terrific opportunity to live in Seattles thriving urban University District. With unique amenities like a rooftop deck with stylish patio furniture and a wealth of arts and entertainment venues in the immediate vicinity, Muriels Landing offers the best in luxury city life. Seeing the skyline of Seattle from the windows of your apartment is an amazing experience. Imagine seeing that view every time you wake up and greet the morning.