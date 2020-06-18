820 Blanchard St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Enso is in the heart of a booming hub for Amazon and the biotech industry, South Lake Union is crammed with buzzing bars, hip eateries and lunchtime food trucks. In Lake Union Park, the waterside Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) highlights Seattle’s history, businesses and inventions. The Center for Wooden Boats runs sailing courses and rents sailboats, rowboats and canoes. Kayakers and paddleboarders float under seaplanes on the lake. Available end of July 2020 or begin of August 2020: Gorgeous Enso 1 bedroom, spa like bath plus Den (formal Den/room with a view as a den or office) condo that features stainless steel Bosch appliances (gas range), rich thick Bamboo hardwood flooring, double-sided gas fireplace, a serious spa-like bathroom, Slab custom countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the South Lake Union. Lake Union and downtown Seattle Skyline. Designed by Callison Architects and Interior Designers this home also offer German cabinetry by Eggersmann. 1 supreme parking space and 1 storage space is included plus utilities described above. Please call, text, email or phone at 206-261-1206 or Ryan@seattlerentalgroup.com for more information or to schedule an appointment to view!



Terms: 12 month minimum or longer