Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 AM

820 Blanchard St.

820 Blanchard Street · (206) 261-1206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Blanchard Street, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Enso is in the heart of a booming hub for Amazon and the biotech industry, South Lake Union is crammed with buzzing bars, hip eateries and lunchtime food trucks. In Lake Union Park, the waterside Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI) highlights Seattle’s history, businesses and inventions. The Center for Wooden Boats runs sailing courses and rents sailboats, rowboats and canoes. Kayakers and paddleboarders float under seaplanes on the lake. Available end of July 2020 or begin of August 2020: Gorgeous Enso 1 bedroom, spa like bath plus Den (formal Den/room with a view as a den or office) condo that features stainless steel Bosch appliances (gas range), rich thick Bamboo hardwood flooring, double-sided gas fireplace, a serious spa-like bathroom, Slab custom countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the South Lake Union. Lake Union and downtown Seattle Skyline. Designed by Callison Architects and Interior Designers this home also offer German cabinetry by Eggersmann. 1 supreme parking space and 1 storage space is included plus utilities described above. Please call, text, email or phone at 206-261-1206 or Ryan@seattlerentalgroup.com for more information or to schedule an appointment to view!

Terms: 12 month minimum or longer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Blanchard St. have any available units?
820 Blanchard St. has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Blanchard St. have?
Some of 820 Blanchard St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Blanchard St. currently offering any rent specials?
820 Blanchard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Blanchard St. pet-friendly?
No, 820 Blanchard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 820 Blanchard St. offer parking?
Yes, 820 Blanchard St. does offer parking.
Does 820 Blanchard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Blanchard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Blanchard St. have a pool?
No, 820 Blanchard St. does not have a pool.
Does 820 Blanchard St. have accessible units?
No, 820 Blanchard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Blanchard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 Blanchard St. has units with dishwashers.
