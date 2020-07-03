All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

815 23rd Ave S, #B1

815 23rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

815 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Atlantic

NEW Price - Urban Townhouse Overlooking Judkins Park - Beautiful, spacious 1150 sf 2 bed/2 bath townhome overlooking Judkins Park. Spacious kitchen with a gas range and plenty of counter space. New carpet and paint throughout. Full size washer & dryer in unit. Private, attached single car garage Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, both with walk-in closets Bright and spacious, non-smoking unit. Conveniently located on the bus line with quick and easy access to I-90, I-5, Seattle U, and downtown. Quiet, respectful, community neighbors Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, electric, cable.

-Minimum one year lease
-A pet is negotiable

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying
*Please text 206-436-9494 or email lisa@nicherealtyassoc.com if you have any questions

(RLNE5266400)

