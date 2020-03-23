All apartments in Seattle
8002 27th Ave NE
8002 27th Ave NE

8002 27th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8002 27th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
House in Seattle Ravenna - Remodeled interior featuring new kitchen and bathrooms and Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout House.
Also Features:
- Fully Remodeled Kitchen (All New Energy Efficient GE Stainless Kitchen Appliances) with large pantry
- Fully Remodeled Tile Main Bath (1.0)
- Fully Remodel Tile 2nd Bath (0.75)
- 3 spacious Double bedrooms
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Family Room with Fireplace
- Enclosed Laundry area with working and storage space
- Attached Two Car Garage (with remote-automatic opening) with large storage loft
- Private, Fenced Backyard with Patio
Central Location:
- N Seattle Wedgwood area - Close to Bus & Downtown Seattle.
- Distance to: UW-3 mi, Downtown-7 mi, Green Lake-2 mi, Shoreline 7 mi)
- Next to Large Community Park-Dahl Field
- Adjacent Playground, Sports Fields, Walking Path, Skate Park & Biking
- Local Wedgwood schools and University Prep HS
- Quiet Private Neighborhood nestled off arterials
Tenants are responsible to maintain the landscaping and to pay for all utilities.
1st month's rent, deposit and last month's rent due upon lease signing. However last month's rent can be split into three equal payments with good credit/rental history.

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/d5b7ac30b9
Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3206024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 27th Ave NE have any available units?
8002 27th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8002 27th Ave NE have?
Some of 8002 27th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 27th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8002 27th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 27th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 8002 27th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8002 27th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8002 27th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 8002 27th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8002 27th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 27th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8002 27th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8002 27th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8002 27th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 27th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8002 27th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
