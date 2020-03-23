8002 27th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel playground

House in Seattle Ravenna - Remodeled interior featuring new kitchen and bathrooms and Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout House.

Also Features:

- Fully Remodeled Kitchen (All New Energy Efficient GE Stainless Kitchen Appliances) with large pantry

- Fully Remodeled Tile Main Bath (1.0)

- Fully Remodel Tile 2nd Bath (0.75)

- 3 spacious Double bedrooms

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Family Room with Fireplace

- Enclosed Laundry area with working and storage space

- Attached Two Car Garage (with remote-automatic opening) with large storage loft

- Private, Fenced Backyard with Patio

Central Location:

- N Seattle Wedgwood area - Close to Bus & Downtown Seattle.

- Distance to: UW-3 mi, Downtown-7 mi, Green Lake-2 mi, Shoreline 7 mi)

- Next to Large Community Park-Dahl Field

- Adjacent Playground, Sports Fields, Walking Path, Skate Park & Biking

- Local Wedgwood schools and University Prep HS

- Quiet Private Neighborhood nestled off arterials

Tenants are responsible to maintain the landscaping and to pay for all utilities.

1st month's rent, deposit and last month's rent due upon lease signing. However last month's rent can be split into three equal payments with good credit/rental history.



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/d5b7ac30b9

Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



No Pets Allowed



