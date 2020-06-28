All apartments in Seattle
7714 14th Ave NE
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:08 PM

7714 14th Ave NE

7714 14th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7714 14th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Old-world charm in Roosevelt/Maple Leaf - Available Now! - Cozy light-filled house in the Maple Leaf neighborhood. Private back patio for gardening and outdoor entertaining.Oak and fir floors throughout main and 2nd floor. Updated kitchen with black stone counters, stainless appliances, new gas oven/stove. 1-car attached garage.

Gas fireplaces in living room and large carpeted basement. Full baths on main floor and in basement next to laundry area. Two bedrooms on main floor, one upstairs with attached office. Gas furnace, water heater, clothes dryer.

Near Safeway, Chiang's Chinese, Zaina Mediterranean, Cooper's Alehouse, Pagliacci Pizza, Senor Villa Mexican and Whole Foods. Less than a mile to Greenlake, with Maple Leaf Reservoir Park and Froula Playground close by. 1/2 mile to Roosevelt High School.

Easy freeway and Lake City Way access. Bus lines nearby.

-Monthly rent is $2,895.00 -Security deposit $2,895.00
-Utilities are tenant's responsibility
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18
-11-12 month lease required (renewable)
-Cat(s) allowed, subject to pet rent and pet screening.
-Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com
-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.
-Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5115140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 14th Ave NE have any available units?
7714 14th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7714 14th Ave NE have?
Some of 7714 14th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 14th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7714 14th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 14th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7714 14th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7714 14th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7714 14th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7714 14th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7714 14th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 14th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7714 14th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7714 14th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7714 14th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 14th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7714 14th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
