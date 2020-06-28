7714 14th Ave NE

Amenities

Old-world charm in Roosevelt/Maple Leaf - Available Now! - Cozy light-filled house in the Maple Leaf neighborhood. Private back patio for gardening and outdoor entertaining.Oak and fir floors throughout main and 2nd floor. Updated kitchen with black stone counters, stainless appliances, new gas oven/stove. 1-car attached garage.



Gas fireplaces in living room and large carpeted basement. Full baths on main floor and in basement next to laundry area. Two bedrooms on main floor, one upstairs with attached office. Gas furnace, water heater, clothes dryer.



Near Safeway, Chiang's Chinese, Zaina Mediterranean, Cooper's Alehouse, Pagliacci Pizza, Senor Villa Mexican and Whole Foods. Less than a mile to Greenlake, with Maple Leaf Reservoir Park and Froula Playground close by. 1/2 mile to Roosevelt High School.



Easy freeway and Lake City Way access. Bus lines nearby.



-Monthly rent is $2,895.00 -Security deposit $2,895.00

-Utilities are tenant's responsibility

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18

-11-12 month lease required (renewable)

-Cat(s) allowed, subject to pet rent and pet screening.

-Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing: www.mapleleafmgt.com

-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.

-Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months).



No Dogs Allowed



