7543 34th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom house for rent. - 3 bed 2.5 bath 2000 sq.ft. Home is located very close to the grocery stores, Ravenna Park, post office, bus line, schools, restaurants, coffee, and bakery. Home includes a fireplace, utility room with Washer and Dryer, dining room with hardwood floors. 1-car garage. Fenced yard and nice neighborhood.



Features:



-Heating: Forced air

-Cooling: Central

-Basement

-Carpet living room

-Carpet 3 bedrooms



Finished basement

540 sqft basement



-Fireplace

-Vaulted Ceiling

-Ceiling Fan

Storage



Terms:



Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person

Lease: 12 months

First month rent: $2,600.00

Security deposit: $2,500.00



Tenant pays all utilities



No pets. No smoking.



If you are interested, please contact Tommy from WPI Real Estate Services (206)522-8172 ext 145.



(RLNE5388398)