7543 34th Ave NE

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom house for rent. - 3 bed 2.5 bath 2000 sq.ft. Home is located very close to the grocery stores, Ravenna Park, post office, bus line, schools, restaurants, coffee, and bakery. Home includes a fireplace, utility room with Washer and Dryer, dining room with hardwood floors. 1-car garage. Fenced yard and nice neighborhood.
Features:
-Heating: Forced air
-Cooling: Central
-Basement
-Carpet living room
-Carpet 3 bedrooms
Finished basement
540 sqft basement
-Fireplace
-Vaulted Ceiling
-Ceiling Fan
Storage
Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Lease: 12 months
First month rent: $2,600.00
Security deposit: $2,500.00
Tenant pays all utilities
No pets. No smoking.
If you are interested, please contact Tommy from WPI Real Estate Services (206)522-8172 ext 145.
(RLNE5388398)