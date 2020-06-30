All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

7543 34th Ave NE

7543 34th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7543 34th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom house for rent. - 3 bed 2.5 bath 2000 sq.ft. Home is located very close to the grocery stores, Ravenna Park, post office, bus line, schools, restaurants, coffee, and bakery. Home includes a fireplace, utility room with Washer and Dryer, dining room with hardwood floors. 1-car garage. Fenced yard and nice neighborhood.

Features:

-Heating: Forced air
-Cooling: Central
-Basement
-Carpet living room
-Carpet 3 bedrooms

Finished basement
540 sqft basement

-Fireplace
-Vaulted Ceiling
-Ceiling Fan
Storage

Terms:

Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Lease: 12 months
First month rent: $2,600.00
Security deposit: $2,500.00

Tenant pays all utilities

No pets. No smoking.

If you are interested, please contact Tommy from WPI Real Estate Services (206)522-8172 ext 145.

(RLNE5388398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7543 34th Ave NE have any available units?
7543 34th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7543 34th Ave NE have?
Some of 7543 34th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7543 34th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7543 34th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7543 34th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 7543 34th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7543 34th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7543 34th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7543 34th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7543 34th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7543 34th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7543 34th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7543 34th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7543 34th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7543 34th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7543 34th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

