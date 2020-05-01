All apartments in Seattle
Location

7418 East Green Lake Drive North, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Green Lake At It's Best! - Green Lake and all that it has to offer is yours while you live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located across the street from the lake! Newly painted throughout with new fixtures and appliances. Brand new wood flooring throughout the unit! Spacious condo with in unit washer and dryer. This is the most ideal location to enjoy the multitude of outdoor activities and the amazing energy that this neighborhood provides. Conveniently located near so many restaurants, coffee shops and on a major bus line! No need to worry about parking because this unit comes with a two car garage! Don't hesitate because this opportunity will not last long!

~12 month lease required
~Water, sewer and garbage $50.00 per adult/monthly. Electric is tenants responsibility.
First months rent, last months rent and security deposit required.
Security Deposit and last month's rent can be paid in 6 monthly payments
~Landscaping and yard maintenance will be provided by the owner.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have
toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple
Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4786723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B have any available units?
7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B have?
Some of 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B currently offering any rent specials?
7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B pet-friendly?
No, 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B offer parking?
Yes, 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B offers parking.
Does 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B have a pool?
No, 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B does not have a pool.
Does 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B have accessible units?
No, 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B does not have accessible units.
Does 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B does not have units with dishwashers.
