7418 E. Green Lake Dr. N #B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Green Lake At It's Best! - Green Lake and all that it has to offer is yours while you live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located across the street from the lake! Newly painted throughout with new fixtures and appliances. Brand new wood flooring throughout the unit! Spacious condo with in unit washer and dryer. This is the most ideal location to enjoy the multitude of outdoor activities and the amazing energy that this neighborhood provides. Conveniently located near so many restaurants, coffee shops and on a major bus line! No need to worry about parking because this unit comes with a two car garage! Don't hesitate because this opportunity will not last long!



~12 month lease required

~Water, sewer and garbage $50.00 per adult/monthly. Electric is tenants responsibility.

First months rent, last months rent and security deposit required.

Security Deposit and last month's rent can be paid in 6 monthly payments

~Landscaping and yard maintenance will be provided by the owner.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have

toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple

Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4786723)