Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7416 Rainier Ave S

7416 Rainier Avenue South · (425) 369-4955
Location

7416 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7416 Rainier Ave S · Avail. Jul 5

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7416 Rainier Ave S Available 07/05/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Duplex in convenient Rainier Ave S. - Well built brick duplex. Unit has 2 bedroom one bath and basement plus one car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator, and microwave. Large kitchen, & Large windows offer natural light. Great yard & convenient location, walking distance to lake WA, parks, Columbia City, light Rail.Minutes drive to freeways, shopping, & downtown.

One year lease. First and security deposit of equal amount. One Small Dog or cat conditional w/$30/pet based rent. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays for Electric and Gas. Owner pays water/sewer/garbage. Tenant takes care of yard. No smoking.
Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

Video:
1. https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ZanKNPpXjmY59PTHTRgIfIaOIjqTWImg
2. https://drive.google.com/open?id=1lUzO9Azpf5O_d_un4C6qRM2TTUXlTzDi
3. https://drive.google.com/open?id=1crmi49v6VEHWdybNyEfNCBxm7tOXBFzu

(RLNE5171542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7416 Rainier Ave S have any available units?
7416 Rainier Ave S has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7416 Rainier Ave S have?
Some of 7416 Rainier Ave S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7416 Rainier Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
7416 Rainier Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7416 Rainier Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7416 Rainier Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 7416 Rainier Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 7416 Rainier Ave S does offer parking.
Does 7416 Rainier Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7416 Rainier Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7416 Rainier Ave S have a pool?
No, 7416 Rainier Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 7416 Rainier Ave S have accessible units?
No, 7416 Rainier Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 7416 Rainier Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7416 Rainier Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
