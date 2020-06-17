Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7416 Rainier Ave S Available 07/05/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick Duplex in convenient Rainier Ave S. - Well built brick duplex. Unit has 2 bedroom one bath and basement plus one car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator, and microwave. Large kitchen, & Large windows offer natural light. Great yard & convenient location, walking distance to lake WA, parks, Columbia City, light Rail.Minutes drive to freeways, shopping, & downtown.



One year lease. First and security deposit of equal amount. One Small Dog or cat conditional w/$30/pet based rent. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays for Electric and Gas. Owner pays water/sewer/garbage. Tenant takes care of yard. No smoking.

