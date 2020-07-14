All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:10 AM

7350 19th Ave

7350 19th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7350 19th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
$1200 - MIL studio unit for Rent in quiet Ravenna neighborhood. Less than 3 miles from UW, Greenlake, Seattle Children's, Northgate, and Lake Washington. Clean, Bright, Modern with Separate entrance. 700 sf w/ great use of space, walk-in closet and additional storage, full bath. Kitchenette w/ 2 induction cooktops, microwave, countertop convection oven, full fridge. Patio and private gas BBQ, large shared backyard, and on-street parking. Perfect for undergraduate or graduate student/couple. Homeowner lives upstairs. Utilities, cable, wifi, and drop-off laundry service included in rent. Background checks and credit checks. Looking for at least 12-month commitment but willing to discuss. First and 1/2 month ($600) as security due upon signing. Full-month security deposit ($1200) required for dog owners. Available August 1st. Please do not call. Texting okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7350 19th Ave have any available units?
7350 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7350 19th Ave have?
Some of 7350 19th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7350 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7350 19th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7350 19th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7350 19th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7350 19th Ave offer parking?
No, 7350 19th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7350 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7350 19th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7350 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 7350 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7350 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7350 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7350 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7350 19th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
