7350 19th Ave

$1200 - MIL studio unit for Rent in quiet Ravenna neighborhood. Less than 3 miles from UW, Greenlake, Seattle Children's, Northgate, and Lake Washington. Clean, Bright, Modern with Separate entrance. 700 sf w/ great use of space, walk-in closet and additional storage, full bath. Kitchenette w/ 2 induction cooktops, microwave, countertop convection oven, full fridge. Patio and private gas BBQ, large shared backyard, and on-street parking. Perfect for undergraduate or graduate student/couple. Homeowner lives upstairs. Utilities, cable, wifi, and drop-off laundry service included in rent. Background checks and credit checks. Looking for at least 12-month commitment but willing to discuss. First and 1/2 month ($600) as security due upon signing. Full-month security deposit ($1200) required for dog owners. Available August 1st. Please do not call. Texting okay.