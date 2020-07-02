Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

727 N. 85th Street # 303 Available 01/27/20 Top Floor Condo in Green Lake Community - Top Floor Condo with Upgrades!!!! A bright 2bedroom 2 bath condo with a nice territorial view from the deck. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stylish lighting, new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The remodel also included custom tiled baths and brand new flooring. Secured building, garage with 1 assigned parking space (possibly 2 with an additional $50 dollars more a month) and a storage facility. Also included in the rent is water, garbage and sewer. Minutes from Green Lake! Convenient location to shops, restaurants and major thoroughfares. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Non refundable move-in fee of $200. Please call Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086 for any questions or to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE1883560)