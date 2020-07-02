All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 727 N. 85th Street # 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
727 N. 85th Street # 303
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

727 N. 85th Street # 303

727 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

727 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
727 N. 85th Street # 303 Available 01/27/20 Top Floor Condo in Green Lake Community - Top Floor Condo with Upgrades!!!! A bright 2bedroom 2 bath condo with a nice territorial view from the deck. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stylish lighting, new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The remodel also included custom tiled baths and brand new flooring. Secured building, garage with 1 assigned parking space (possibly 2 with an additional $50 dollars more a month) and a storage facility. Also included in the rent is water, garbage and sewer. Minutes from Green Lake! Convenient location to shops, restaurants and major thoroughfares. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Non refundable move-in fee of $200. Please call Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086 for any questions or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE1883560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 N. 85th Street # 303 have any available units?
727 N. 85th Street # 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 N. 85th Street # 303 have?
Some of 727 N. 85th Street # 303's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 N. 85th Street # 303 currently offering any rent specials?
727 N. 85th Street # 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 N. 85th Street # 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 N. 85th Street # 303 is pet friendly.
Does 727 N. 85th Street # 303 offer parking?
Yes, 727 N. 85th Street # 303 offers parking.
Does 727 N. 85th Street # 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 N. 85th Street # 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 N. 85th Street # 303 have a pool?
No, 727 N. 85th Street # 303 does not have a pool.
Does 727 N. 85th Street # 303 have accessible units?
No, 727 N. 85th Street # 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 727 N. 85th Street # 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 N. 85th Street # 303 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

101 Broadway
101 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University