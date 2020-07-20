All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:25 PM

6635 Carleton Avenue South - B

6635 Carleton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6635 Carleton Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Georgetown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy access to downtown Seattle!

Refreshed and modern, each kitchen offers a stainless steel appliance package with pull-down goose-neck faucets, GE appliances.

Large bedrooms feature new carpeting and spacious closets.

W/S/G are billed as a $85 flat fee for 1 bedrooms, and $115 for two bedrooms. Electricity is metered separately based on usage. The fourplex is street parking only.

First month rent and deposit equal to one month rent due at move in.

Small cats and dogs permitted! 1 pet maximum, weight limit of 30lbs, breed restrictions apply.

Pet deposit $250
Pet rent $35

Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B have any available units?
6635 Carleton Avenue South - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B have?
Some of 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B currently offering any rent specials?
6635 Carleton Avenue South - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B is pet friendly.
Does 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B offer parking?
Yes, 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B offers parking.
Does 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B have a pool?
No, 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B does not have a pool.
Does 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B have accessible units?
No, 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6635 Carleton Avenue South - B does not have units with dishwashers.
