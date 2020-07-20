6635 Carleton Avenue South - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy access to downtown Seattle!



Refreshed and modern, each kitchen offers a stainless steel appliance package with pull-down goose-neck faucets, GE appliances.



Large bedrooms feature new carpeting and spacious closets.



W/S/G are billed as a $85 flat fee for 1 bedrooms, and $115 for two bedrooms. Electricity is metered separately based on usage. The fourplex is street parking only.



First month rent and deposit equal to one month rent due at move in.



Small cats and dogs permitted! 1 pet maximum, weight limit of 30lbs, breed restrictions apply.



Pet deposit $250

Pet rent $35



Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.