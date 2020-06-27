All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 6555 Beacon Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6555 Beacon Ave S
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

6555 Beacon Ave S

6555 Beacon Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Mid-Beacon Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6555 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108
Mid-Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Newly-Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Beacon Hill Neighborhood! - You'll love this charming 3 bedroom home that's JUST been fully overhauled, inside and out! The renovated, thoroughly modern kitchen includes white shaker cabinets with slow-close doors, quartz countertops, beautiful backsplashes, and all-new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. The bathrooms have new high-efficiency toilets, sinks/vanities, and tub surrounds. You're sure to love the luxury vinyl plank flooring and restored hardwood floors with new baseboards! Enjoy LED lighting, new blinds, and fresh paint throughout the home!

This home has a fully-fenced yard with gated driveway and street parking available. The large, easy-to-maintain landscaped backyard also offers a huge patio, ready for bbqing and entertaining!

Walking distance to Van Asselt Elementary School and less than one minute to Metro bus stop with connections to the Light Rail. Only a 10-minute drive to Downtown Seattle, 5 minutes to Georgetown, 9 minutes to Columbia City, and with easy access to I-5 and I-90, this location is a commuter's dream!

**Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Armando
Property Availability: Now

#4068

(RLNE5066324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6555 Beacon Ave S have any available units?
6555 Beacon Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6555 Beacon Ave S have?
Some of 6555 Beacon Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6555 Beacon Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6555 Beacon Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6555 Beacon Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6555 Beacon Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 6555 Beacon Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6555 Beacon Ave S offers parking.
Does 6555 Beacon Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6555 Beacon Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6555 Beacon Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 6555 Beacon Ave S has a pool.
Does 6555 Beacon Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6555 Beacon Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6555 Beacon Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6555 Beacon Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Eden Hill
11 W Crockett St
Seattle, WA 98119
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University