6555 Beacon Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Charming Newly-Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Beacon Hill Neighborhood! - You'll love this charming 3 bedroom home that's JUST been fully overhauled, inside and out! The renovated, thoroughly modern kitchen includes white shaker cabinets with slow-close doors, quartz countertops, beautiful backsplashes, and all-new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. The bathrooms have new high-efficiency toilets, sinks/vanities, and tub surrounds. You're sure to love the luxury vinyl plank flooring and restored hardwood floors with new baseboards! Enjoy LED lighting, new blinds, and fresh paint throughout the home!



This home has a fully-fenced yard with gated driveway and street parking available. The large, easy-to-maintain landscaped backyard also offers a huge patio, ready for bbqing and entertaining!



Walking distance to Van Asselt Elementary School and less than one minute to Metro bus stop with connections to the Light Rail. Only a 10-minute drive to Downtown Seattle, 5 minutes to Georgetown, 9 minutes to Columbia City, and with easy access to I-5 and I-90, this location is a commuter's dream!



**Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.**



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Armando

Property Availability: Now



#4068



(RLNE5066324)